Lego looks like it's finally getting a Yu-Gi-Oh set

Considering all of Lego's tie-in sets released so far, it does seem a bit odd we've never seen Yu-Gi-Oh get its own dedicated lot of plastic bricks. There's so much potential out there from the anime series, from a mini Blue Eyes White Dragon to a Lego Millennium Puzzle the possibilities are many and it seems Lego is going to let fans decide which of the sets they want to see most via a competition held to make a Yu-Gi-Oh Lego set a reality.

As posted on the Legoleak subreddit (and caught by TheGamer), Lego is going to be running a contest to have fans design a Yu-Gi-Oh set that could then become a real-life Lego set. The idea you present must be from the Duelist Kingdom or Battle City arcs of the anime, so no Yu-Gi-Oh GX or anything like that will be permitted it seems. Just classic stuff.

The set ideas must be 2000 pieces maximum, and the contest is said to run from today, the 3rd of February, all the way to the 10th of March. You're allowed to use characters, monsters, and/or duels in your ideas, which perhaps means no Lego duelling discs or Millennium Puzzles, but we're likely to see some of our favourite anime monsters or moments recreated in Lego form soon.

