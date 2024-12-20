Lego launches new The Dark Knight set

Lego has launched a new Batmobile set, this time depicting the tumbler Batmobile, made famous by Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy. We've got the price, release date, and specifications for this new Lego set, which also comes with three minifigures for you to keep.

The Batmobile itself consists of 429 pieces, which makes it fairly cheap for how much some Lego sets go for nowadays. You can pick up this Batman piece of memorabilia for £54.99 or 59.99 Euros.

You can pre-order the item at Lego's shop, but it won't ship until the 1st of January, so there's a little bit of a wait there. The set also comes with a Batman figure, a Joker figure, and a Two-Face figure, as well as a mini Bat-signal for you to make as well.

