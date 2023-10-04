Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Lego Jurassic Park gives new life to the classic movie

      It's also going to give the story a new spin with some classic Lego humour.

      HQ

      Lego movies and animated specials have been around for quite some time. The Lego Batman Movie proved to be one of the best caped crusader movies in recent years, and then the original Lego Movies also stood out as entertaining animated flicks.

      Now, we're stepping back 65 million years in the past, to return to a land of dinosaurs in Lego Jurassic Park: The Unofficial Retelling. Streaming on the US service Peacock on the 10th of October, this animated special will bring a lot less terror and a lot more humour by the looks of things.

      The synopsis reads as follows:

      "Welcome to Lego Jurassic Park: The Unofficial Retelling! From the comfort of his living room and after finding his personal journal, the ever charming and now slightly older Chaos Mathematician Dr. Ian Malcolm retells the tale of what happened that dreadful night at Jurassic Park. As only he can do, Dr. Malcolm finds a way to add his own unique humour and style to bring this harrowing story back to life. A theme park destination filled with living dinosaurs for family and kids to enjoy - what could possibly go wrong? Absolutely everything...just as he had predicted!"

      So, expect some more family fun and less people getting bit in half by a T-Rex this time around. Will you be checking out the Lego Jurassic Park special?

