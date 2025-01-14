Lego is planning to launch a collection of Bluey sets

HQ

Lego offers a lot of different themed sets, between complicated builds for adults and even child-friendly sets that fall into the Lego 4+ and Duplo ranges. The latter ranges are what we are talking about again this time, as now the Danish block-building company has revealed plans to team up with BBC Studios to brickify the immensely popular children's series Bluey.

This collaboration will include the creation of six sets that slot into the 4+ and Duplo ranges, and while Lego has yet to affirm the exact details about what these sets will be, it does note that they will be revealed in the spring before actually launching sometime later in the year.

Lego has commented on what it intends to achieve with this partnership, noting: "The partnership aims to create equally fun moments of imaginative roleplay and creativity for families as they build, connect and play out their favourite scenes from the show."

For anyone who doesn't have young children and is unaware of Bluey, this kids series is ridiculously popular today, with it being the most-watched series around the world on Disney+. It also tops streaming charts in the UK, the US, and Australia, as well as being the leading Disney+ show in Spain, Canada, Portugal, Poland, and South Africa. Needless to say, Bluey mania is very real amongst the youngsters of today.

