Lego is paying homage to the 80s with its latest set

Lego used to be a much, much simpler idea. Before getting into the business of creating Titanic models that are too big to fit on a shelf or Super Star Destroyers that are well over a metre in length, the Danish company was once in the business of small-scale sets. In the vein of this, Lego has been expanding its House exclusive line-up for a while now, with this being a way to pay homage to the past by taking former sets and bringing them into the modern day. There are five sets currently available but this will soon be expanding with a sixth that pays tribute to the Fabuland series from the 80s.

The Lego Fabuland Tribute is a small set that is only 1,026 pieces in size. It will look to capture the Fabuland magic by letting builders construct a diorama that includes Edward Elephant, Joe Crow, Dr. Lucy Lamb, and Clive Crocodile, and it will be on sale from March 1. The main catch is that to grab this set you will need to head to the Lego Store in Lego House in Denmark, as it is being sold exclusively here for a price of 649 DKK (around £70).

As for what Lego wants to achieve with this set, we're told by managing director Kathrine Kirk Muff: "This year, we're paying tribute to the history of storytelling with the Fabuland exclusive product. Creating stories is at the core of LEGO House, and celebrating the most iconic moments in time throughout the LEGO Group's history is key to the concept of our exclusive products. On a personal note, I played a lot with the original Fabuland sets, and I am filled with nostalgia and excitement to see my childhood memories being brought back to life".

