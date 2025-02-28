Lego is making its tiny tires more sustainable

HQ

While Lego has been frequently exploring how to make its sets, packaging, and countless bricks more sustainable, the Danish company has now unveiled plans explaining how it intends to make its tiny tires more sustainable too.

We're told that the aim of this is to make tires out of one-third recyclable materials, specifically old fishing nets, ropes, and engine oil. As for how this works, we're told: "The material is created by repurposing discarded ropes and nets from ocean vessels which is then combined with recycled engine oil to reduce reliance of virgin fossil fuel-based ingredients."

Lego intends to see these more sustainable tires featured in seven of its tire designs to begin with, some of which are already present in sets around the world. The aim will be to continue expanding this so that by the end of 2025, 120 sets use these more sustainable tires and then eventually every set does so too. After that, we assume the next step will be to make the tires even more sustainable by increasing their recycled content up from the 30% that these ones will offer.

