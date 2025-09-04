Lego is launching a new set ideal for rock collectors and nature lovers

HQ

Collecting rocks, geodes, and crystals is quite popular, but it's also a rather expensive affair. As this is the case, you might be interested in what Lego has to offer, as the toy maker has now announced a new set ideal for geology lovers.

The Mineral Collection is a set that features six buildable minerals that are displayed on shelf units. The set includes brickified versions of golden pyrite, purple amethyst, blue fluorite, watermelon tourmaline, reddish-pink rhodochrosite, and tangerine quartz. All three are stored in three freestanding shelves to give them a professional appearance.

The set is designed and built for adult fans and spans 880-pieces. It will retail as soon as October 1 and all for the price of £54.99/€59.99, and it won't take up too much space on your display as it stands 18 cm high, 28 cm wide, and 7 cm deep.

This is an ad: