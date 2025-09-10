Lego is getting a jump on Christmas by announcing two new festive sets

HQ

If you're searching for a lovely festive ornament to adorn your house to mark the holidays in December, Lego might just have the solution. The toy maker has revealed two new festive sets that each will be launching in early October and each of which are made to be cheery and jolly.

The first is an Icons Holiday Express Train, which is essentially a Christmas train. It doesn't move via battery power or similar, but it does come with two lovely minifigures and even a buildable bell-ringing polar bear. This set will sell for £109.99/€119.99 and spans 956 pieces.

The other set is regarded as the Family Christmas Tree Decoration, and this is a much pricier and intricate set that revolves around a wonderfully decorated Xmas tree and a collection of minifigures, including Santa Claus himself. This set spans a whopping 3,171 pieces and will sell for £269.99/€299.99.

Will you be snagging either set to mark the ever-nearing holidays?

