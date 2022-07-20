Lego is creating an Atari 2600 set

HQ

Lego has created a variety of Lego console sets over the past couple of years, and now that very family of sets is expanding to mark Atari's 50th anniversary. It will be the Atari VCS/2600, which is being recreated out of tiny plastic bricks, to make for a set that boasts 2532 pieces.

As for the exact design of this set, we're told in a press release that it will be the four-switch revision of the Atari VCS/2600 that is being recreated, and that the set comes with a moving joystick, a sliding front, three game cartridges (Asteroids, Adventure, and Centipede) - that can be built into mini-versions of each game - and comes with a button so you can decide whether to play games in colour or in black and white.

"The Atari 2600 was one of the most memorable gifts I got as a kid. I recall spending hours and hours in front of the TV, absolutely amazed that I could play arcade games in my own home," said Lego designer, Chris McVeigh. "There were so many legendary titles, too, including Asteroids, Adventure, and Centipede. This is why it has been such an incredible experience to bring two icons together, Atari and LEGO, in this awesome set. We hope that building this classic console takes you back to those halcyon days when a handful of pixels meant a world of adventure."

The set itself will retail for £209.99 / $/€239.99 and will go on sale on August 1. You can check it out at the Lego shop right here.