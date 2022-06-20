Lego is celebrating its 90th Anniversary by bringing back a fan-favourite set

HQ

Over the weekend, Lego hosted Lego Con 2022, an event where we got reveals and announcements for a range of upcoming sets. As part of that show, we were told that the Sanctum Sanctorum from Dr. Strange will be getting a Lego form, as will a couple of other Star Wars vehicles, Mario characters, Minecraft scenarios, Hogwarts sections, and even the Ferrari Daytona SP3.

But, amid all of these announcements, Lego revealed that it will be celebrating its 90th Anniversary by bringing back a signature and iconic set: the Lion Knights' Castle. This will be a new version of that very set, and will feature over 4,500 individual pieces, 22 minifigures, and will support a range of medieval details. We're told that the set will become available on August 8, 2022, and likewise will retail for $399.99. Check it out here.

