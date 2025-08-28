LEGO introduces 2,862-piece build inspired by The Black Pearl

HQ

It's been quite some time since LEGO introduced anything new tied to Pirates of the Caribbean. But fans of the franchise won't have to wait much longer, because on September 15 LEGO is launching its massive new set - The Black Pearl. Well, technically, they decided to skip the official name and instead call it "Captain Jack Sparrow's Ship", which feels unnecessarily quirky.

Still, the set stays faithful to its cinematic counterpart. Measuring 64 cm in length and consisting of 2,862 pieces, it also includes eight minifigures: Jack Sparrow, Will Turner, Elizabeth Swann, Hector Barbossa, Gibbs, Cotton, Anamaria, and Marty. On top of that, the build comes with several interactive features, including a working rudder, deployable cannons via hidden levers, and openable decks that reveal the captain's cabin.

What might scare fans off a bit, though, is the price tag. At €349.99, it's certainly not cheap. But at the same time, it's hard to deny that the Black Pearl looks outrageously good - a true collector's centerpiece that many LEGO fans will want on display.

Tempted?