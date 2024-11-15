Lego Horizon Adventures sees the worst Steam premiere any Sony title has ever had

HQ

Yesterday finally saw the premiere of Lego Horizon Adventures, which retells the story of Horizon Zero Dawn in a more light-hearted way, complete with a world built in Lego.

But the reviews have been lukewarm, even here at Gamereactor, and apparently this wasn't what gamers wanted at all. Via SteamDB, we can see that there are currently 354 players playing, and at most during the premiere day there have been 602 simultaneous players.

It's such a poor result that this is Sony's worst Steam launch ever. In fact, it's even fewer than the monster flop Concord, which could at least boast 697 concurrent players at most. And it should be remembered that the Steam audience has been generally favorable to the Horizon series.

Whether this low engagement is just about this Lego game or some kind of Horizon fatigue after three releases on Steam in one year (Horizon Forbidden West, Horizon: Zero Dawn Remastered and Lego Horizon Adventures), we don't know, but as we could report yesterday, a live service game based on the Horizon world is rumored to be released in 2025.