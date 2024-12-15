English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Lego Horizon Adventures

Lego Horizon Adventures might be coming to Xbox

Aloy on Xbox? This is madness.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

According to reports, Sony is planning to launch LEGO Horizon Adventures on Xbox in the coming months, possibly as early as the beginning of next year. If true, this would mark another step toward an increasingly open future for games developed by Sony's in-house studios, which have historically been exclusive to PlayStation. This shift began as recently as 2020, when Horizon: Zero Dawn and Days Gone were released on Steam. However, it's worth noting that neither Sony nor PlayStation has officially confirmed this rumor yet, so take it with a grain of salt.

Do you think Sony should release some of its previously PlayStation-exclusive games on Xbox?

Lego Horizon Adventures

Related texts

0
Lego Horizon AdventuresScore

Lego Horizon Adventures
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Aloy's inaugural adventure returns in a brickified format that while having its moments struggles to capture the Horizon magic.



Loading next content