Lego Horizon Adventures might be coming to Xbox

According to reports, Sony is planning to launch LEGO Horizon Adventures on Xbox in the coming months, possibly as early as the beginning of next year. If true, this would mark another step toward an increasingly open future for games developed by Sony's in-house studios, which have historically been exclusive to PlayStation. This shift began as recently as 2020, when Horizon: Zero Dawn and Days Gone were released on Steam. However, it's worth noting that neither Sony nor PlayStation has officially confirmed this rumor yet, so take it with a grain of salt.

Do you think Sony should release some of its previously PlayStation-exclusive games on Xbox?