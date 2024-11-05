Lego Horizon Adventures is reportedly six hours long

HQ

In June, we reported that Guerrilla's narrative director James Windeler said that Lego Horizon Adventures is about seven to eight hours long. Now Insider Gaming's editor Tom Henderson gives us some more precise information via social media, writing that the campaign takes around six hours to finish.

However, for those who really want to go all out and grab the Platinum Trophy, it's an adventure that lasts around 15 hours, according to Henderson. On November 14, it's launch day for the game and we are of course working on our review.