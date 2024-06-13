Lego Horizon Adventures is 7-8 hours long

HQ

It had actually been widely rumored beforehand, but during Sony's stream the other week, Guerrilla announced Lego Horizon Adventures, which will also be released for the rival Switch format.

The game is a sort of Lego interpretation of Horizon Zero Dawn, which was roughly 30 hours long. But it turns out that we shouldn't hope for the same playtime from this Lego adaptation. In a new Gamespot article, Guerrilla's narrative director James Windeler reveals that the adventure is around 7-8 hours long.

Windeler also went on to explain their reasoning behind this somewhat unexpected project, saying:

"We wanted to poke fun at the IP; we wanted to use all the self-referential humor that's characteristic of Lego properties.

We also very much wanted to make sure that the game had a very broad appeal [...] We didn't make the whole open-world game and put it in here. We told a story that we felt captured some of the spirit of the original, some of the themes [...] It's more of an inspiration."

Lego Horizon Adventures will be released later this year for PC, PlayStation 5 and Switch. You can read more about it in our new preview over here.