Guerrilla Games has announced that its upcoming brickified take on Horizon: Zero Dawn, Lego Horizon Adventures, has officially gone gold and is ready to launch on PC, PS5, and Switch. This development basically affirms that work is complete on the game and that there should be no need for a delay, ultimately locking in November 14 as its launch date.

In the announcement post on social media, Guerrilla adds: "We are thrilled to announce that LEGO Horizon Adventures has gone GOLD!

"You'll be able to join Aloy and her companions on a colorful new adventure very soon!"

With this news in mind, will you be checking out Lego Horizon Adventures next month? If you're on the fence, perhaps our preview from earlier this year can help.