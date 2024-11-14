Lego Horizon Adventures has achieved a major (and unexpected) milestone for Nintendo Switch

HQ

Lego Horizon Adventures may not have completely won our hearts, but it's still too early to judge how well this new Lego title will be received by other gamers. However, whatever happens, Guerrilla Games and Studio Gobo's title has been a triumph for Nintendo with its Switch version.

As you know, Lego Horizon Adventures is the first Sony Interactive Entertainment title to be released on the console, making Nintendo Switch the first hardware to release titles from every single major console manufacturer (current and past) in gaming history.

If you're curious about the list, it's Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo and Valve as current major manufacturers, and Atari, Sega, SNK and Bandai as former manufacturers.

With backwards compatibility confirmed on its successor, it's very possible we'll see this feat repeated on Switch 2, especially if this Lego Horizon Adventures manages to connect with the public, and Xbox continues with its plans to bring more exclusives to other platforms.

