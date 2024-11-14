Lego Horizon Adventures Guide - How to easily earn studs

HQ

If you've just started Lego Horizon Adventures and made it to the Mother's Heart hub area, you may already be looking at the vast quantity of upgrades, outfits, and customisable building elements and wondering how you will ever earn enough studs to acquire them all. Let me start by telling you that if you're aiming for the elusive 100% or a Platinum Trophy, by the time you've done all there is to do you will be rolling in a mountain of studs. But getting to that point does require a bit of time and also strategic planning along the way, so to help you reach that point, here's how to easily earn studs in Lego Horizon Adventures.

Don't bother collecting every stud during an adventure

Yes, it may seem counterintuitive to the game design but if you really want to min-max the gameplay and earn studs as quickly as possible, the best way is to ignore the studs that slow you down. Don't bother collecting every silver and yellow stud because they are worth very little, and likewise, don't bother building any interactable construction or destroying the environment around you because this also don't tend to reward many studs either. What you can do is pick up the studs you get for slaying robots and enemies and also open every chest you find on your journeys. These should give you enough financial backing to acquire the upgrades necessary for Aloy and Mother's Heart.

Build every house you can as soon as you can

As soon as you have the Gold Bricks required to break ground on a building plot, build a house or a yard plot. It doesn't matter what you build, where you build it, or even if you bother customising it, all you need is a structure in place and that way every time you return from an adventure or expedition, you'll be able to return to that house and gather up to 500 studs, depending on the size of the building. That might not seem like a lot, but if you have a building on every site, a full round of... let's call it tax collection, will add around 3,500 studs to Aloy's bank account, and you can do this after every single mission. Every. Single. Mission.

Farm expeditions for big money

The last and final major way that you can earn big money is to simply head out on expeditions. These are unlocked after you've completed every adventure and Apex Hunt in each of the four biomes, with an expedition essentially being a slightly longer and harder, less narrative-focused adventure. You can employ a similar strategy as to what I suggested above, meaning you can zoom through an expedition, simply collecting studs from defeated enemies and opened chests, and after running three or four of these you will find 20,000-25,000 studs in your account.

Combine the above and create a flow

The last piece of advice is to basically combine what I've suggested above and then adjust it in such a way that it doesn't take up too much of your time. If you're earning way more money from expeditions than collecting taxes at Mother's Heart, then don't visit every building plot each time you return, just grab the studs from the ones that you pass on the way to your next expedition. After an hour or two of this - which we'd suggest completing while ticking off Gold Brick Community Board challenges, many of which will be centred around expeditions when you hit the 80 and 90 milestones - you will have so many studs that you can pretty much buy everything in the game and still have thousands of studs left over. Not that you'll be able to do anything with them...