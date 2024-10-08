Lego Horizon Adventures file size revealed for Switch

HQ

In just over a month, it's premiere time for Lego Horizon Adventures, which will be released for PC, PlayStation 5 and Switch. Now Nintendo has updated the game's eShop page and thanks to this we now know how big the file size is.

Those who feared a giant, can breathe a sigh of relief, because this will be one of the smaller Lego games in terms of storage format with only 5.9 gigabytes, which can be compared to 15 gigabytes for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

We don't know how big the game is for PlayStation 5 yet, but for PC it clocks in at around 30 gigabytes according to Epic Games Store.