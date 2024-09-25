Lego Horizon Adventures confirmed for November release

HQ

When Sony promised information on more than 20 upcoming PS5 and PS VR2 projects as part of tonight's State of Play broadcast, many started to speculate on what we may or may not see.

One such game that did not surprise anyone was Lego Horizon Adventures, which up until this show did not have a firm release date beyond holiday 2024, and yes, as you would expect, we've just found out exactly when the Guerrilla Games-developed project will arrive.

November 14 is the date that you can mark down on your calendar for this unique and brickified take on the Horizon: Zero Dawn storyline that has also been slightly adjusted to be more compact and more family-friendly in this alternative version.

Will you be checking out Lego Horizon Adventures?