Lego has unveiled three new Indiana Jones sets

Indiana Jones used to have a massive presence as a Lego character, with an armada of sets and even a collection of video games. But as the character has faded from the spotlight over the past decade, the number of sets dropped dramatically. However, as summer 2023 brings the fifth and likely final time we'll see Harrison Ford donning the iconic whip and hat, Lego is once again cranking up its offering.

Lego has announced three new sets that each depict iconic moments from Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade, with two sets for the former and one for the latter.

The three sets are Indiana Jones Fighter Plane Chase from The Last Crusade, where Indy and Henry Jones Sr. outrun a fighter plane in a vintage car. Then to add to this is Indiana Jones Escape from the Lost Tomb, which depicts the moment where Indy enters a snake-infested tomb to determine the location of the Ark of the Covenant in Raiders. And last of all is one of the most iconic moments in the entire film series, Indiana Jones Temple of the Golden Idol, which shows the opening sequence of Raiders where Indy outruns a tumbling boulder and evades all manner of traps.

The sets will all debut on April 1 and will cost $34.99/ €34.99 for the fighter plane set, $39.99/ €39.99 for the tomb escape set, and $149.99/ €149.99 for the Golden Idol temple set.