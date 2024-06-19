Lego has teamed up with the ESA to help build structures on the moon

HQ

One of the biggest challenges of colonising any cosmic body outside of Earth's atmosphere is that we have to, as a species, figure out how to transport or create building materials on said body. Since it requires huge amounts of thrust and fuel to simply break the atmosphere, transporting tonnes and tonnes of materials to the moon, Mars, or beyond isn't exactly a solution, which is why some aerospace firms are looking at 3D printing as a solution.

The European Space Agency has been exploring how it can use 3D printing on the moon to create materials to build smaller-scale structures, and it has tapped one of the most talented 3D printing companies out there for help with this effort: Lego.

The Danish toy maker has teamed up with the ESA to develop Space Bricks, which are manufactured by using meteorite dust to 3D build blocks to create small-scale structures. The Space Bricks are serving as a test as to whether this could be used as a system for a wider and larger scale implementation, as right now meteorite dust is very rare on Earth, meaning only a handful of Space Bricks have been made, most of which are going on display at various museums and venues around the world.

Lego has explained the process of making the Space Bricks, adding: "The space material on the moon is regolith, but there is only a very small sample available on Earth, collected from the Apollo mission. So, the team turned to another, very similar space material - meteorites, which they ground up into dust and mixed with a small amount of polylactide and regolith simulant and used this to 3D print bricks similar to LEGO bricks- making the ESA Space Bricks. The meteorite they used is approximately 4.5 billion years old and was original discovered in North-West Africa in 2000 and is technically classed as a L3-6. It is a brecciated stone which has many different elements incorporated within it, such as large metal grains, inclusions, chondrules and other stone meteorite elements."

This is an ad:

If you want to take a look at one of the Space Bricks, 15 of them will go on display at Lego Stores in the UK, Spain, Germany, France, USA, Canada, Australia, and of course the Lego House in Billund in Denmark too, between June 24 through September 20.