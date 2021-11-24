Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Lego has just unveiled its new most expensive product

The new AT-AT is more expensive than the Imperial Star Destroyer and the Millennium Falcon.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Lego has just unveiled a new product that has been crowned as its most expensive product currently. Falling into the same theme as a lot of its other very expensive items, Star Wars, the new version of the AT-AT will retail for the gut-wrenching price of £699.99 / € 799.99 / $1299.99 when it launches on November 26.

According to the product listing, this behemoth of a set will boast 6785 pieces and will come with 9 minifigures, including five snowtroopers, two AT-AT pilots, and Hoth Snowspeeder Luke. As for the dimensions of the set, it will stand 62cm tall, with a width of 24cm, and a depth of 69cm - so quite a large product all-in-all.

The set will also come with moveable, posable legs as well as removable side panels so that you peek into the inside of the AT-AT to take a look at the crew and the speeder bikes stored in the massive vehicle's rear.

You can take a look at the new AT-AT set here, and even look to pick one up for yourself come Friday, assuming you have the stomach for it.

Lego has just unveiled its new most expensive product


Loading next content