Lego has built a Halloween-themed gaming PC

Lego is celebrating Halloween in a very unique way. As has been shown on the company's Twitter account, Lego has created a Halloween-themed gaming PC, and it's packed with some pretty impressive technology.

As is stated, the PC is built inside a haunted house consisting of 20,000 bricks, which when opened reveals a rig that features an Nvidia RTX 3090 GPU, an 12th Gen Intel i9-12900KF processor, and a custom open-loop water cooling solution with some Lego spiders inside.

The build also has an array of Lego minifigures dotted around inside to build an even more impressive ambience, and as Lego affirms at the end of the video on Twitter, this PC can in fact run Crysis.

This does seem to be a truly unique and one of a kind system though, as Lego has not announced any sales information for the build, or even announced a competition where you can win the rig.