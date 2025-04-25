Lego has brickified Fortnite's epic Mecha Team Leader

HQ

Lego and Epic Games have quite a fruitful relationship, as the pair have worked together on a handful of projects over the years, something they are expanding on this summer. The duo have lifted the curtain on four new Lego Fortnite sets, with these being of differing sizes and scales, the biggest of which will definitely pique the interest of collectors around the world.

The most eye-catching addition is the Mecha Team Leader set, which is effectively the giant robot that appeared in Chapter 1 and saved the island from a monster threat. This set is for more mature fans and those looking for a display piece, as it spans 2,503 pieces, has moveable and posable appendages, and even comes with digital keys that provide access to the Mecha Team Leader and the Mecha Team Shadow outfits in Fortnite games.

Otherwise, we can expect Klombo to be brickified too. The adorable creature is designed for builders aged 10 and over and is a 1,084-piece set that comes with a Peely and Oro minifigures (and codes to unlock the Adventure Peely skin in game), while having moveable legs, an opening mouth, a Klomberry bush with detachable Klomberries, and more.

Then there's a new Durrr Burger Restarurant set that is 546 pieces in size and is meant to be more of a playset that comes with four minifigures, including Beach Bomber, Beef Boss, and Grimey (with a digital Beef Boss outfit code too).

Lastly is the smallest set, the 250-piece Peely & Sparkplug's Camp. This is designed for ages seven and up and is a small campfire playset that includes a Supply Llama, a workbench, wolf and skeleton figures, and even a Peely and a Sparkplug minifigure too (plus a Sparkplug digital outfit code).

The three latter sets will all debut on June 1, with Mecha Team Leader coming on August 1. Their prices are the following: