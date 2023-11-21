Lego has begun to tease its Fortnite collaboration

HQ

Lego has begun to tease its long-rumoured collaboration with Fortnite. The Danish block-building company has taken to X to post a picture of a Lego Fortnite Llama, all with a thinking-face emoji. The teaser doesn't suggest anything else, meaning we'll have to wait for further information, but this has come just as Epic Games made the announcement that the battle royale will be getting its next huge in-game event in the coming weeks.

Epic has confirmed that Fortnite players can look forward to an "unforgettable event" that will "evolve all things as you know them", with a "memorable reveal toward the end".

The event is called The Big Bang, and the key art teasing the event suggests that it could have a musical element to it as well, which is also coincidental considering the rumour and datamining mill has leaked that an Eminem crossover is coming to Fortnite in the coming weeks too. The key art does also have a silhouette of what seems to be the Lego Llama, so perhaps expect the Lego collaboration to debut during The Big Bang too.

Either way, it looks like Epic is shaping up to send off Fortnite's 2023 in a very memorable way.

Fortnite's The Big Bang is planned for December 2, 2023 at 19:00 GMT / 20:00 CET.