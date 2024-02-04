Lego has announced a pocket-sized Millennium Falcon model

HQ

To mark 25 years of Lego Star Wars, the Danish block building company has announced a new Lego Millennium Falcon model. Unlike the collector's edition or the more reasonably priced model of the famed spaceship, this one is much, much smaller and might just be able to fit into your pocket.

It will arrive as part of the new Starship Collection line of products, which will also see the Invisible Hand and two versions of the Tantive IV being served up for fans. The sets will debut on March 1, and you can take a look at the vessel that completed the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs below.

Otherwise, it was announced that to mark the celebration, Lego has created a 1:1 Lego replica of R2-D2, which consists of nearly 28,000 bricks. The model won't be sold however, as it will instead be touring Europe and the US throughout 2024.

Lastly, to mark the occasion, Lego confirmed that a few other Lego Star Wars products are planned for 2024, including a Visual Dictionary that will come with an exclusive new minifigure.