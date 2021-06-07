Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
LEGO Group let us have a sneak peek of the upcoming LEGO CON

The event is planned for June 26.

Earlier this month LEGO Group announced that they are going to hold their first ever LEGO CON, a 90 minutes long online experience for fans around the world, and the event will take place on June 26, 5PM BST / 6PM CEST.

As the event time is approaching, LEGO Group decided to let us have a sneak peak of the upcoming show. They have released an image showing what we can expect to see, and the most intriguing one might be the mysterious unrevealed new Star Wars set...

Check the image below and let us know which session you are looking forward to the most.

