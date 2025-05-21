Lego goes vintage with Minifigure Vending Machine set

HQ

Lego's latest set is ideal for those who are looking for a bit more interactivity in their builds. Known as the Minifigure Vending Machine, this is a vintage-styled and retro geared set that constitutes a constructible vending machine that when small coins are inserted, a dial can be twisted to release one of 16 capsules that each contain a buildable minifigure.

The set is part of the Ideas range with the original concept created by Belgium-based fan designer Rob Vangansewinkel. We're told that it is meant to enhance "the excitement of the blind bag concept, captivating audiences with the thrill of discovery."

Vangansewinkel also comments further: "As a kid, I had a real vending machine at home and loved it - so the idea of creating a working LEGO brick version that dispenses minifigures just clicked. I started with a digital version of the model and posted it on LEGO Ideas. But I wasn't sure if the dispensing mechanism would really work, so I spent about two months testing and refining the design with actual LEGO bricks. I even took apart my old vending machine to understand the mechanics and make it work, and I'm so proud of the final product".

The set is planning to launch on June 6 and all for the price tag of £149.99/$179.99/€169.99. It will span 1,343 pieces and each of its minifigures come from nostalgic themes like Castle, Paradisa, Fabuland, and even Classic Space.

