Lego Game Boy Impressions

Like all thinking people, I love Lego. My little mancave is adorned with Lego plaques as well as selected models and the occasional My Own Creation (MOC). I've built just about every space-related model from Classic space up to Ice planet, but nothing beyond that. So I have never built a model from this side of the millennium or less than thirty years ago.

I am also a big fan of the original Game Boy. Over the years I have repaired several more or less defective units and played through most games that are worth playing - and a whole bunch that are not. My approach to this build is thus that of a somewhat antique Lego geek and active Game Boy connoisseur. Many of the impressions will probably seem very basic to someone who has built several new models, but it is what it is.

First impressions. The box. Black, sleek and with a clear +18 symbol. This is a far cry from the action-oriented and colourful boxes I'm used to. This is grape juice aged into a wine. Along with the model itself, the box would probably do well in a display cabinet for those who appreciate that kind of decor. A bit soulless for my taste, but we are all different. The first thing you see when you open the box is five bags that are very pedagogically numbered 1-5. The instructions themselves consist of a glossy manual where you are offered useful and fun information about Game Boy as the two accompanying cassettes - because it's not just a console you're going to build - a little more about that later.

I was mildly shocked to see that the manual was over 100 pages long, how complicated is this build really? Not at all, it turns out. Each stage of construction is broken down to its smallest detail. There is no room for error or any need to count bounces. The building process flows well without any major frustration or need for thought. Undoubtedly the most relaxed build I have done.

However, the longer the build goes on the more I come to appreciate the little details that make it so peaceful. I mentioned earlier that we are not only building a Game Boy but also two cassettes. Here, the safe and perfectly reasonable choice has been made of Super Mario Land and Zelda: Link's Awakening. Two iconic games from Nintendo's most famous game series. An argument could have been made for Pokémon Red and Blue, but somehow the games have become much bigger than the console they were born for.

It was the little details. In older Lego builds, identical modular sets are usually built in a series one after the other and tend to become repetitive. Here, the building of the Super Mario Land cassette has been very cleverly placed on page 25 and Link's Awakening first on page 99. The construction of the console itself also takes place in different stages where each part of the whole becomes very clear. The somewhat fussy feeling of assembly that in older sets occurs relatively late in the process becomes tangible here quite immediately. I clocked the actual build at almost two hours, which may seem like a lot, but the compact construction is tricky with very little empty space. In my world, 421 pieces is a relatively large set, at least compared to the older generations of Lego from the 80s and early 90s that I am used to.

So what was the final result? I'm impressed. All the buttons are built against a piece of rubber and can be pressed just like a real Game Boy. The volume control can be turned and you can even switch on the power button. The select and start buttons don't quite convince me, they consist of two rubber rings that fit into the holes and feel more like small tyres than the buttons of a Game Boy. For the screen you get three different holographic backgrounds in classic green scale. One from each game and the console's boot screen. Funnily enough, they're just as hard to decipher as the real screen without a Game Light Plus. Plus points for realism.

How does it compare to a real Game Boy? In terms of size, the model differs about 0.5cm from its model both in terms of console and cassette. It is slightly lighter in weight. The biggest difference is that it is obviously not possible to play on it. Or is it? In a recently successfully completed Kickstarter, you can order an add-on kit that turns your Lego Game Boy into a fully playable emulated Game Boy. Why, I don't know.

A few final words. The whole set does very well in display on the shelf. However, this is not the type of Lego that I appreciate. I want the playfulness, alternative builds on the back of the box and instructions that at least don't hold me in both hands at the same time. I had hoped that you could play around with the build, maybe make it left-handed? But no. As a nostalgic Game Boy fan, however, I am completely sold. Yes, apart from a certain feeling that something is not quite right, a hint of uncanny valley simply. But at the end of the day, it's a wonderful tribute to one of the most stylish consoles ever. Definitely worth buying.