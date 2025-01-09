LEGO Game Boy announced, will launch October 2025

HQ

LEGO Game Boy is a reality. The latest in the series of LEGO Nintendo sets for adults, after sets such as the LEGO NES, the LEGO ? Block or the giant LEGO Bowser, will be a LEGO version of the famous 1989 handheld, the Game Boy. Perhaps one of the most iconic consoles ever created, a shape not particularly stylish, but one that has brought joy and entertainment to millions of people.

It's not exactly the "console" most were expecting to be announced this week, given all those Nintendo Switch 2 rumours. But it's an exciting announcement nonetheless, although we may still have to wait a bit to see it: no images of the LEGO Game Boy were shared, other than this teaser.

The launch will be in October 2025. We can't wait to know more: will it have little cartridge, or recreation of games like the LEGO NES, which had World 1-1 of Super Mario Bros.? Will it have some electronic components? All we know is that the launch will be in October 2025. It probably won't be cheap, so now you have some time to start saving...