Lego Fortnite sets cruelly half-peel Peely the Banana

Now that Lego Fortnite is a playable reality, it only makes sense that actual physical Lego Fortnite sets make their debut too. With this in mind, Lego and Epic Games has come together to announce four sets based on the battle royale, and simply put, they look awesome.

The sets are each designed around an iconic part of Fortnite, including the Battle Bus, a Supply Llama, Durrr Burger, and Peely the Banana (specifically his Peely Bone variant).

The Supply Llama also comes with an array of extra smaller goodies, such as Slurp Juice, Grappler, Rough Ruby, Backpack, Good Luck Charm, Slap Juice, and Dynamite. This set is 691-pieces in size and will set you back £34.99/€39.99.

The Durrr Burger is a more child-oriented build that only includes 193-pieces. This will only set you back £12.99/€14.99.

The Peely Bone set is a more complex build spanning 1,414-pieces and costing £89.99/€99.99.

Finally, the Battle Bus will span 954-pieces and will cost the same as Peely, at £89.99/€99.99.

All of the sets are now available to pre-order and will launch fully on October 1.

