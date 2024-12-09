Lego Fortnite looks to cross paths with GTA VI in new "Brick Life" content pack

HQ

Just days away from The Game Awards ceremony, where we're expecting the last big batch of trailers and big announcements of 2024 in video games, Lego Fortnite has announced a new content pack for the game that's very reminiscent of the Grand Theft Auto series.

In the newly released trailer, Lego Fortnite Brick Life takes us deep into a modern, urban open world, as we ride Lego motorbikes, build and decorate our house, go to the gym, go about our daily lives... And we rob a bank safe.

There's no doubt that this could be a foretaste of something much bigger, and 2025 could see the biggest crossover in gaming history if Rockstar and Riot Games join forces.

You can watch the Lego Fortnite "Brick Life" trailer, coming to Lego Fortnite on 12 December, below.