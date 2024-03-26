LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | South Park: Snow Day
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Lego Fortnite

      Lego Fortnite lets you go full Mad Max in new update

      Get building your own vehicles of mayhem!

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Lego Fortnite surprised us all when it launched. Instead of being a new game mode or set of items added to the base battle royale, Lego Fortnite is its own survival experience, akin to Fortnite Festival, an entirely different game that still allows you to use your skins, emotes, and more.

      Now, a big update is coming to Lego Fortnite in Mechanical Mayhem. From today, the 26th of March, you'll be able to make your own cars in Lego Fortnite and drive them around the map. Pile some friends in the same lobby and you can have your very own miniature army of cars.

      There are some pre-designed builds for cars in the game, but there's also the freedom to make your own monstrosity if you wish. There are also some bug fixes and other gameplay changes in this update, so if you want the full patch notes you can find them here.

      Lego Fortnite

      Related texts

      0
      Lego FortniteScore

      Lego Fortnite
      REVIEW. Written by Petter Hegevall

      Epic Games peeked at Valheim and especially Minecraft about 122,000 times during the development of their latest game. Was it good or bad? Petter has found out...



      Loading next content