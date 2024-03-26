Lego Fortnite lets you go full Mad Max in new update

HQ

Lego Fortnite surprised us all when it launched. Instead of being a new game mode or set of items added to the base battle royale, Lego Fortnite is its own survival experience, akin to Fortnite Festival, an entirely different game that still allows you to use your skins, emotes, and more.

Now, a big update is coming to Lego Fortnite in Mechanical Mayhem. From today, the 26th of March, you'll be able to make your own cars in Lego Fortnite and drive them around the map. Pile some friends in the same lobby and you can have your very own miniature army of cars.

There are some pre-designed builds for cars in the game, but there's also the freedom to make your own monstrosity if you wish. There are also some bug fixes and other gameplay changes in this update, so if you want the full patch notes you can find them here.