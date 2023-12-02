LEGO Fortnite launches on 7th December

HQ

The first play experience from the long-running partnership between Epic Games and The LEGO Group is set to arrive on 7th December. LEGO Fortnite is a new survival crafting game available in Fortnite that allows players to "power up" their imaginations.

The game's official description reads: "Within LEGO Fortnite, players can explore vast, open worlds where the magic of LEGO building and Fortnite collide. Designed for people of all ages to enjoy together, the game will encourage creativity, experimentation and collaboration through play."

According to the game's FAQ, it will playable on all platforms Fortnite is available on. Besides this though, details are pretty scarce, and it hasn't been officially confirmed whether the game will be cross-platform or open world.

You can check out the teaser trailer for LEGO Fortnite below.