Lego Fortnite cinematic prepares us for an adorable blocky adventure

The mode launches today!

Lego Fortnite officially launches today, meaning in just a few hours, you can head to the battle royale to experience a new take on the game that puts a greater emphasis on survival and building, alone or with up to seven friends.

With this launch coming up, a cinematic trailer has now arrived for the mode, and it sets up what looks to be a really charming and adorable experience. Also, following him seemingly disappearing recently, the trailer shows that Peely the banana has been Legofied and is now waiting for new adventures in this new mode.

While you can check out the cinematic trailer below, you can head here to learn more about how Epic Games is approaching turning its countless skins into Lego versions.

Fortnite

