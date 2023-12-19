Epic Games are smart. Quirky. Cleverly cunning. They don't work harder than necessary and they don't innovate much, because they don't have to. Especially not in Fortnite. When the base game flopped six years ago, they took a quick look at the gaming world's most hyped multiplayer idea of the moment in the Arma III mod PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, stole the basic concept and quickly rebuilt and revitalised their own game. When, on the eve of this year's gaming season and with all Christmas holiday Fortnite lovers ready to spend whole days in the ultra-coloured world, they took the opportunity to do the same thing, again. I can only tip my hat.

For Lego Fortnite... It's a perfect mix of Minecraft and Valheim, cast in super cosy Lego design. The concept isn't new, Epic Games haven't invented anything here but just borrowed from other super-popular games and they've done it very nicely with good touch and just the right order of priorities. None of this game has anything to do with Fortnite, really. Your purchased skins have certainly turned into cute little Lego guys now, but otherwise this is its own thing entirely and it's all about survival and co-operation.

Lego Fortnite begins with you, as a Lego character, being dropped into one of six worlds that all share the same fancy and, above all, playful aesthetic of Fortnite's battle royale maps. You're asked to start collecting materials by a helpful little NPC (who acts as a tutorial) and at first it's all about smashing small trees and bushes with your fists. After this, the actual construction begins. For the coming night you need protection from rain, lightning, wolves and skeletons and you need a bed to rest in and a campfire to avoid freezing to death. To build all this, you'll need a crafting bench, which is best built indoors as the rain makes it impossible to use.

When the first small hut is built, the roof in place and the bed made, it's time to start working on the bigger constructions. Everything that is built in Lego Fortnite is of course made of Lego and unlike Minecraft or Valheim, it feels so logical that there is a typical Lego description of something you intend to build that you can either follow or deviate from, depending on how creative you feel. There are small houses, big ones, there are castles and huts, villas and everything in between and there is furniture and decor for all different types of rooms in a normal-sized house and lots of other things to build, here. Epic will also, true to form, add loads of new materials and buildings in the future, too - so I guess this will eventually be the ultimate Lego simulator.

During my weeks with Lego Fortnite, I have built a large knight's castle (which took a whole Sunday) which is connected via a giant porch with different "bridges". I've met an ice boss who I beat to death after several attempts, I've acquired a whole collection of chickens that give eggs, I've hung about 30 Lego sheep that I slaughter when I get hungry and I now have both a car and a kind of flying barge. Building vehicles of various kinds using Lego pieces, rocket engines, levers and buttons and hot air balloons - has been the most fun part of this game in my opinion other than actually blowing things up.

After a few hours more objects are unlocked that you as a Lego builder can use and I was most pleased with the dynamite barrel that I can now use, freely. At one point I built a tower about 20 metres high with a fence around the pillars and in the middle of the foundation I put ten barrels filled with dynamite. Then, when someone jumped in and started playing, I managed to lure them into the "nice tower" and, seconds later, blow them and the tower to smithereens.

Lego Fortnite is fun. Playful, stylish, well presented, educational, creative and addictive. There are hardly infinite possibilities right now, and thus definitely plenty of things to fix, add and balance for Epic Games' part, but it's a finished, well-crafted family game with just the right focus and it's free and works brilliantly. Something that can hardly be said about any expensive big game anymore. Epic Games should therefore have all the praise they can get, if you ask me.