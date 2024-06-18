Lego expands its Transformers line-up with Bumblebee

HQ

Lego has only dipped its toes into the world of Transformers, with just one current set existing and based on Optimus Prime. But this collaboration will be expanding next month, as a second Autobot has been brickified.

Bumblebee has been given the Lego treatment. The famed character will be brought to life in Lego form in a 950-piece set, standing 25cm tall, 8cm wide, and 11cm deep, and that is based on the 1980s model of the Autobot. This means you can look forward to articulated joints, an ion blaster, a jetpack, and the ability to seamlessly switch between Autobot and vehicle mode.

The set will be debuting on July 4 for all fans (July 1 for Lego Insiders) and will be retailing for £79.99/€89.99.

