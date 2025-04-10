Lego expands its Marvel collection with Iron Man and Spider-Man mini busts

HQ

The partnership between Lego and Marvel has been very fruitful already, and will even be expanding further in the coming months. The Danish toy company has unveiled two new sets that will be kicking off the Mini Busts collection for Lego Marvel, with these being smaller options of the enormous busts that already exist for say, Black Panther.

The two characters that will be kicking off the collection are Iron Man (specifically for the Mk. 4 armour) and Spider-Man (in the Iron Spider suit). The busts stand around 6.5" in height and the same in width, and speaking more specifically about the two sets, we have some finer details.

For the Iron Man bust, this will be a 436-piece set that comes with two posable airbrake flaps, micro missile launchers, and a few additional weapon systems. It comes with a printed nameplate and an Iron Man minifigure, and is styled after the armour that Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark wore in Iron Man 2.

The Iron Spider set is only 379-pieces and comes with two moveable mechanical arms and a Spider-Man minifigure, and as you no doubt rightly know, is styled after the suit that Tom Holland's Peter Parker first wore in Avengers: Infinity War.

This is an ad:

The Iron Man set will launch on June 1 for €59.99 / $59.99 / £54.99, while the Spider-Man set will come later on August 1 for the same price point.