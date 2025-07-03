Lego expands Botanicals range with two new sets

HQ

There's nothing quite like real and in-bloom flowers to bring some colour and life into your home. However, these are fleeting and don't tend to last long, which is what makes Lego's Botanicals range such a catch.

The Danish toy maker is expanding this line further this summer, by introducing two new options to the range. The first is a replica of a Hibiscus, with this being a 660-piece set that includes five lavender-coloured blooming flowers attached to a bulky stem and based in a blue pot.

The second set is a mini range of Bonsai Trees, with three differently coloured options available and including a ginkgo with yellow leaves, a black pine with green needles, and a wisteria with lilac flowers. This set also comes with interchangeable foliage, two unique ornamental stands, and all at a grand total of 709-pieces.

Each set will debut on August 1 and the Hibiscus will cost €69.99/$69.99/£59.99 and the Bonsai Trees will be valued at €59.99/$64.99/£54.99.

