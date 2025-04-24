Lego expands Botanicals range with Red Maple Bonsai Tree and Tiger artwork

HQ

Lego is looking to expand its Botanicals range by offering up four new sets for people who like to add some blocky plant life to their home. The new sets technically range three Botanicals items and an Art set too, but they all have a very clear floral aesthetic.

The big new Botanicals set is the Japanese Red Maple Bonsai Tree, which is pretty much what it says on the tin. It's a bonsai with red leaves and that comes in a dark green plant pot, all while spanning 474 pieces and looking to sell for €59.99/$59.99/£54.99 when it launches on June 1.

The other Botanicals sets include the 373-piece Petite Sunny Bouquet that spans a few trimmed flowering plants that are displayed in a transparent vase. This will sell for €29.99/$29.99/£24.99 when it debuts on May 1. The third set is the Happy Plants one designed for younger audiences. It is a 217-piece set that will debut on June 1 for €29.99/$29.99/£24.99, which features a baby dracaena and a baby pilea that come in lovely and sweet pots with faces and arms and legs.

As per the Art set, this is the Fauna Collection - Tiger, and it's a 3D artwork that spans 744 pieces and will sell for €59.99/$64.99/£54.99 when it arrives on June 1. It offers customisable and repositionable flowers and comes with a built-in stand or a way for it to be mounted on walls.

Will you be adding any of these sets to your collection?

