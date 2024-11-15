Lego expands Botanical range with four new sets

HQ

While there's something to be said about the Lego Botanicals range and how it's a concept that replaces real, living plant life with cold, hard plastic, the fact is that these vibrant sets are also quite handy as you get a plant-like decoration that doesn't require watering or any kind of care for it to thrive. No doubt that's in part why the Botanicals collection continues to succeed and grow.

On this front, Lego has now expanded the Botanicals set with four new items. These sets will all be debuting in early 2025, and as for what they are; the first is a Pretty Pink Flower Bouquet made to be displayed in a vase, the second is a smaller version of the established Orchid set, the third is a small Lucky Bamboo option, and the fourth is a Flower Arrangement that comes in a chalice-like vase.

These sets are now available to pre-order and will launch in full on January 1. They will range in price from €29.99/$29.99/£24.99 all the way to €109.99/$109.99/£94.99, and you can see each displayed in the image below.

