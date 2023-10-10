Lego dishes out the details on its Animal Crossing sets

HQ

Last week, Lego surprised many of us by surprise announcing an Animal Crossing crossover. Well, now that we've had time to digest and collect ourselves following that news, Lego has now dished the details on what these sets will include.

There will be five sets available, each with less than 600 pieces in total, and varying in price, with the most expensive only clocking in at £65 / €75. Each set features an array of unique characters, with eight in total available to collect. While each set is a separate product, you can bring them together to make your own little village.

The Isabelle's House Visit set includes both an Isabelle and Fauna minifigure, and costs £34.99 / €39.99.

The Julian's Birthday Party set includes just a Julian minifigure, and clocks in at £12.99 / €14.99.

The Bunnie's Outdoor Activities brings just Bunnie to the party, and costs £17.99 / €19.99.

The Kapp'n's Island Boat Tour brings Kapp'n and Marshal, and costs £24.99 / €29.99.

Lastly, the Nook's Cranny and Rosie's House brings the iconic Tom Nook and Rosie to the fray, with this set being the most expensive and costing £64.99 / €74.99.

Each set is designed toward younger builders aged six and up, and the sets themselves will be debuting from March 1, 2024 on the Lego Store.