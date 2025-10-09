Lego Death Star minifigures are selling for insane prices right now

HQ

The new Lego Death Star hasn't been out long, and few people have taken the £899 plunge in getting the new set, but those who have are already getting some of that money back by selling off individual minifigures.

Most of the minifigures in the set have been released before in some capacity, but the updated models are seen as somewhat exclusive to collectors. That means, as spotted by Brick Fanatics, that characters are going for anything from £33 to £87.

The hot tub Stormtrooper is the most-expensive figure on the list, but people are paying high prices for minis with more than a pair of trunks on. The Imperial Dignitary isn't far behind, selling for £57. If you put all of the minifigures from the set for sale, you'd be on your way to making a good chunk of that £899 back. Just goes to show how big the Lego market is nowadays, we guess.

Minifigures selling for how much?!

