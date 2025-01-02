LEGO considers creating a PlayStation 2 set after fan submission gains attention

HQ

A new fan-submitted LEGO set inspired by the classic PlayStation 2 is getting serious consideration for production. The design, shared by a user named RippleDrive on the LEGO Ideas website, features the iconic PS2 console, complete with controllers, memory cards, and internal components. This ambitious build, which is nearly to scale, includes over 2,000 pieces and could allow fans to recreate one of gaming's most beloved consoles.

The PlayStation 2, released in 2000, went on to become the best-selling gaming console of all time, with over 160 million units sold worldwide. This new LEGO set would be a tribute to the lasting impact of the PS2, especially considering the success of other video game-themed LEGO sets like Sonic the Hedgehog and Super Mario 64. While the set still needs approval from Sony, it could be making its way to shelves soon if the idea gets the green light. According to RippleDrive, the PS2 is their "favorite video game console of all time," which drove them to create the set.

Fans are eagerly awaiting any news on the official release, hoping that LEGO and Sony will seal the deal. This isn't the first time video game-themed LEGO sets have caught on, with successful designs for other franchises like Animal Crossing and Horizon Adventures.

What do you think—would you love to build your own PS2 from LEGO bricks?