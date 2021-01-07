Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Lego City Undercover games have been taken down from Wii U & 3DS eShops

It's looking like grim tidings on the horizon for the future of the 3DS and WiiU eShops.

More and more bad news keeps pouring in. After hundreds of DSiWare titles got removed from the 3DS eShop with no notice in advance, it was announced that Netflix will soon be discontinued on 3DS and WiiU as well. Like it's not enough, Lego City Undercover for Wii U and Lego City Undercover: The Chase Begins for 3DS both were already pulled from their eShops.

In a statement, Nintendo writes:

"As of December 22, 2020, the Lego City: Undercover game for the Wii U system and the Lego City Undercover: The Chase Begins game for the Nintendo 3DS family of systems will no longer be available for purchase on Nintendo eShop. Lego City: Undercover for the Nintendo Switch system will continue to be available."

However, if you already own the digital version of these two titles, both would still be playable. If not, well, at least it's still possible to get Lego City: Undercover on Switch.

Thanks, Nintendolife.

