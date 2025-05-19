Lego City expands with chaotic construction tower set

HQ

Lego has become so IP-driven and partner based that it's easy to forget that the block-building toy company has plenty of original series and brands too. One of the most famous and longest-running is Lego City, which will be getting expanded this summer with a new set.

Known as The City Tower, this set is a skyscraper construction set that has a bit of everything going on. Train tunnels, skate parks, police and fire stations, a working crane, a space shuttle... Yep, this set is chaotic to say the least.

The set comes with a grand total of 1,941 pieces and is meant to "invite kids to unleash their creativity and embark on thrilling adventures." It's designed to have compatibility with other Lego City sets and as for its dimensions, we're told that it stands as tall as 49 cm, while being 48 cm wide and 44 cm deep, so definitely not a small set at all.

The City Tower will retail for £179.99/€199.99/$209.99 and it'll be available on July 1.

