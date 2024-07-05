Lego calls for supplies to improve sustainability efforts

HQ

Lego has been making countless strides forward in the effort of sustainability. This hasn't just been about finding a more sustainable material to make its bricks out of, but also about reducing the carbon emissions and energy requirement that goes into manufacturing too. Now, the company is turning its sustainability sights to the area that occupies the most carbon emissions: its third-party partners and suppliers.

Lego has stated that it will now be imposing that its suppliers and partners make strides towards reducing carbon emissions too, all as part of plans to reduce total emissions by 37% by 2032 and be net-zero by 2050. To monitor, partners and suppliers will need to provide specific data regarding carbon emissions produced while associated with Lego products, setting near-term targets to limit and reduce emissions, and collaborating to meet reduction goals set by the Lego Group too.

Reports will need to be shared as of this year and will then become an annual requirement.

