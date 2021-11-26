Lego Builder's Journey gets an Xbox launch trailer

Lego Builder's Journey was launched exclusively for Apple Arcade two years ago and got very good reviews, and people appreciated the mature game and theme with the wonderful soundtrack - all while still looking like a title for kids. Earlier this year, PC and Switch players also got to join the fun, and now it's time for the Xbox gamers to to the same thing.

It has now been released for both Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X and is available for a temporary reduced price of £13.39 / €15.99. Check out the launch trailer below. It's really worth watching as this is a Lego game like nothing you've ever seen before.