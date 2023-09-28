Lego Bricktales VR to debut as a launch title for the Meta Quest 3

HQ

Now that Meta has officially announced that the Meta Quest 3 will be launching in October, developers are lifting the curtain on projects that will be making up the VR system's "launch line-up".

While the Quest 3 will have already been out for two months by the time this game debuts, Thunderful and ClockStone has announced that Lego Bricktales is getting the VR treatment and will be coming to the Meta Quest 3 platform to round out the year.

Set to debut on December 7, 2023, the game will also be coming to Quest 2 and Quest Pro platforms, and is available to pre-order starting from right now, with pre-orderers getting access to an exclusive Lego alien outfit.

This VR edition will be the original version of the game that debuted on PC and consoles in the past, but with a control scheme that has been adapted to suit Meta's Quest 3 controls.

Check out a trailer for the Quest 3 version of the game below.